Good Omens Season 2 Trailer Promises A War Between Heaven & Hell

The apocalypse can be a tricky thing to navigate, specially if one is an angel or demon that has existed since the very first moments of the universe. "Good Omens" is an adaptation of the book of the same name by wildly imaginative and Shakespeare referencing Neil Gaiman, and it follows the angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and the demon Crowley (David Tennant). One might think that an angel and demon might not have much in common, but in fact both of them are friends and often work together because of their mutual adoration for humanity and Earth in general.

The first season of "Good Omens" see both Aziraphale and Crowley attempt to stop the biblical apocalypse after the appearance of the Antichrist, Adam Young (Sam Taylor Buck). However, by getting in the way of the end of the world, both Aziraphale and Crowley quickly make enemies of both of their own respective sides — Heaven and Hell. Both of these factions have a vested interest in the battle to end all battles, and even though Aziraphale and Crowley are able to prevent the end of reality as we know it, it seems as if the two still have some work ahead of them on account of the freshly released trailer for Season 2 of "Good Omens."