NCIS: Why Did Gibbs Shoot McGee And How Did It Save His Life?

With 20 full seasons and more than 400 episodes of high-octane action under its belt, CBS' long-running military procedural "NCIS" has delivered more drama during its primetime tenure than almost any other series currently on the air. Fans of the show might be quick to point out "NCIS" has delivered its fair share of head-spinning narrative twists as well, though few of them managed to turn quite as many heads as the one that found longtime NCIS big boss Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) pumping a couple of bullets into one of his top agents, Timothy McGee (Sean Murray).

That shocking turn of events was unfathomable, as Gibbs had pretty much been a father figure to McGee throughout the series' run. So unshakeable was their bond that the writers had essentially made it a foundational narrative device over the years. And yet, in the opening moments of a Season 18 episode, "Head of the Snake," longtime fans were subjected to scenes of the sharp-shooting Gibbs putting his surrogate son down with a pair of shots from a sniper rifle. And for several episodes thereafter, there was legitimate concern Gibbs had turned against his team.

"NCIS" fandom didn't find out until the season's fifth episode why Gibbs pulled the trigger. As we learned, Gibbs brought McGee down because the agent was walking right into a deadly trap. Had Gibbs not pulled the trigger, McGee would surely have died.