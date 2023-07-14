Why Is Suits Season 9 Not On Netflix? It's Not Clear But The Internet Has Ideas
Netflix subscribers who are looking for a snappy legal drama series are in luck, as the platform recently added one of the biggest names from the history of the genre. USA Network's "Suits," which originally ran from 2011 until 2019, joined the Netflix catalog in June. It's well worth a good old-fashioned binge-watch, with over 100 episodes full of engaging legal capers and dramatic twists for attorneys Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) and Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht). There's just one problem — despite Netflix advertising that every season of "Suits" would be available, the very last season is missing from the service.
Netflix has not formally addressed the issue of "Suits" Season 9 being absent, but fans have certainly taken notice. There are a few random theories out there, but the common consensus is that Netflix hasn't yet managed to secure the streaming rights for the final "Suits" season from its competitor Amazon Prime Video. Indeed, the service currently has Season 9 included with a basic Amazon Prime subscription, and there's no indication on how long it will remain part of the platform's line-up.
What's the best way to stream all of Suits?
With Netflix lacking Season 9 of "Suits," fans who want to stream the entire series may be wondering what the best way to go about doing so is. As mentioned prior, Netflix has the entire show up to Season 8, while Amazon Prime Video has Season 9 included with a subscription at no additional cost. Thus, someone with access to both of these services can watch "Suits" all the way through. However, there's also a simpler option out there.
Thanks to USA Network being owned by NBCUniversal, "Suits" is also available to stream in its entirety on Peacock — no caveats. A subscription to Peacock grants viewers all nine seasons of "Suits," making it the most complete collection of the series across each competing streaming service. For all intents and purposes, this is arguably the best way to go about watching the show right now.
There are other alternative options out there for watching "Suits" online as well. While Amazon Prime Video only offers Season 9 to subscribers for free, the previous eight seasons can also be digitally purchased on the platform a la carte. Every "Suits" episode from all nine seasons is similarly available on other storefronts like the iTunes store, the Google Play store, and Vudu.