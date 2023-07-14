Why Is Suits Season 9 Not On Netflix? It's Not Clear But The Internet Has Ideas

With Netflix lacking Season 9 of "Suits," fans who want to stream the entire series may be wondering what the best way to go about doing so is. As mentioned prior, Netflix has the entire show up to Season 8, while Amazon Prime Video has Season 9 included with a subscription at no additional cost. Thus, someone with access to both of these services can watch "Suits" all the way through. However, there's also a simpler option out there.

Thanks to USA Network being owned by NBCUniversal, "Suits" is also available to stream in its entirety on Peacock — no caveats. A subscription to Peacock grants viewers all nine seasons of "Suits," making it the most complete collection of the series across each competing streaming service. For all intents and purposes, this is arguably the best way to go about watching the show right now.

There are other alternative options out there for watching "Suits" online as well. While Amazon Prime Video only offers Season 9 to subscribers for free, the previous eight seasons can also be digitally purchased on the platform a la carte. Every "Suits" episode from all nine seasons is similarly available on other storefronts like the iTunes store, the Google Play store, and Vudu.