Easter Eggs And References You Missed In Twisted Metal Season 1

Based on the popular game franchise, "Twisted Metal" takes viewers into a post-apocalyptic wasteland where only those with the fastest cars and the deadliest weapons can survive. One of the best drivers battling through this bloodthirsty new America is John Doe (Anthony Mackie), an amnesiac who makes a living as a delivery driver, taking supplies to different cities around the country. While he's more than happy to be in the middle of the carnage with his beloved card, Evelyn, there's part of him that wishes he could lead a normal life, and maybe even remember the family he believes he once had. John's latest job — to deliver a mysterious package across the country — offers him the chance to have those wishes come true. But on the way, he faces a lot of dangerous drivers who would rather have his blood on their hands.

"Twisted Metal" not only delivers the bloody carnage and immoral personalities of the franchise's driver roster, but it features some brilliant references and Easter eggs that fans will adore. From some blink and you'll miss it nods to some character depictions that tie directly to the franchise's history, there are many references that "Twisted Metal" fans will be thrilled to find in this series. Fasten your seatbelt as we delve into some of the best Easter eggs in "Twisted Metal" that you might've missed.