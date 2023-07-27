Easter Eggs And References You Missed In Twisted Metal Season 1
Based on the popular game franchise, "Twisted Metal" takes viewers into a post-apocalyptic wasteland where only those with the fastest cars and the deadliest weapons can survive. One of the best drivers battling through this bloodthirsty new America is John Doe (Anthony Mackie), an amnesiac who makes a living as a delivery driver, taking supplies to different cities around the country. While he's more than happy to be in the middle of the carnage with his beloved card, Evelyn, there's part of him that wishes he could lead a normal life, and maybe even remember the family he believes he once had. John's latest job — to deliver a mysterious package across the country — offers him the chance to have those wishes come true. But on the way, he faces a lot of dangerous drivers who would rather have his blood on their hands.
"Twisted Metal" not only delivers the bloody carnage and immoral personalities of the franchise's driver roster, but it features some brilliant references and Easter eggs that fans will adore. From some blink and you'll miss it nods to some character depictions that tie directly to the franchise's history, there are many references that "Twisted Metal" fans will be thrilled to find in this series. Fasten your seatbelt as we delve into some of the best Easter eggs in "Twisted Metal" that you might've missed.
Don't forget John Doe
When talking about the references and nods of "Twisted Metal," there's no better place to start than with the series' main character, John Doe, who is based on the character of the same name from "Twisted Metal: Black." In this game — which was a reboot of the series — John Doe is an amnesiac patient of Blackfield Asylum who is desperate to remember his past. Luring him in with the promise of finding out who he is, Calypso invites John to join his deadly contest with his machine gun-touting car, Roadkill. Players that won the competition as Roadkill would be treated to John's ending, which sees him discover his origins as an FBI agent and that Calypso is one of his targets — which ultimately leads Calypso to kill him.
The TV series adapts the character pretty faithfully, and the John we meet here also suffers from unexplained amnesia and struggles to remember anything before waking up in his car one day. It is tough to say if John's origins will be connected to the FBI and Calypso like they are in the games, but his burned picture of his family could be as pivotal as it was for John in the games — since they were the last thing he was thinking about before dying, and the only link with his past.
A familiar game case
The opening battle sequence for "Twisted Metal" is pretty intense and gives viewers a good slice of the series' action-packed and darkly comedic tone. John Doe is introduced while he's in the middle of a fight in an abandoned mall against three vengeful brothers who want to steal the cargo he's carrying. From a flurry of bullets nailing the back of his beloved car to rockets causing stores to explode into balls of fire, this mall is quickly becoming the backdrop for a fiery fight to the death. One of the rockets shot by John's pursuers ends up hitting an E.B. Games — a retail gaming store that existed before eventually merging with GameStop. However, not everything goes up in flames as a very familiar game lands on John's windshield.
An undamaged copy of the original "Twisted Metal" lands on John's car before he hilariously brushes it away with the wipers. For fans, it's undoubtedly pretty fulfilling to see the 1995 game that started it all looking so pristine despite the surrounding carnage, and seeing the classic art style is pure nostalgia. The series delivers plenty of winks to the games that hardcore fans will love, and this is one that is perhaps a little more on the nose but still fun.
Raven reimagined?
Another character from the games introduced early on is Raven (Neve Campbell) — the mysterious leader of New San Francisco who clearly has something sinister up her sleeve. Like John, Raven is a character that is introduced in "Twisted Metal: Black" where she drives Shadow — a decked out hearse — and joins the contest in the hopes of righting a wrong of her past. When Raven was just a teenager, she witnessed the death of her friend Kelley at the hands of school bullies, and she enters Calypso's game in the hopes of avenging Kelley's death. While Raven is depicted in the games as a young goth girl who dresses in black and gives off a haunting presence, that's not exactly the case for the series.
Here, Raven is shown to be a little older and more friendly towards John when they first meet. However, she's clearly got some ulterior motives in mind and it could be centered around the character's storyline from the games. There are even hints at this when it is shown that the bar Raven takes John to is called Kelley's. Raven's desire to go back and avenge her fallen friend could easily be tied to the package that John has to get, and it could lead to a killer reveal later in the series.
Shadow's new owner
As well as being introduced to Raven, it is worth noting that her vehicle from the game — a pink-colored hearse called Shadow — also appears in the series, but it has a new driver behind the wheel. It turns out that Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz) and her brother (Richard Cabral) are the owners of Shadow, and they're seen driving it when they're trying to escape from Agent Stone (Thomas Haden Church) and his band of officers. Despite Shadow not having any weapons on the outside, Quiet and her brother have filled the back with tons of defenses, including a flail-type weapon with grenades attached.
Despite the change in ownership, Shadow is faithfully brought to life and it feels like it's ripped right from the games. Sadly the vehicle is destroyed by Agent Stone's trap so it is unlikely that fans will get to see Raven driving it around for old time's sake. But it shouldn't be ruled out altogether. Maybe Raven has her own version of Shadow in New San Francisco and she'll be ready to jump into it for intense battles in the series' climactic finale.
Wishes you say?
When Raven is talking to John in New San Francisco, she keeps asking him what he wishes to have in life. While John makes a joke out of this moment with his request being some nicely plied toilet paper, Raven bringing up wishes is a pretty big deal since the concept of characters making wishes is a staple to the "Twisted Metal" franchise. Ever since the first game, contestants have been killing and destroying each other to be the last ones standing so that they can meet Calypso and get their wish granted. Often these wishes come with unexpected consequences that can cause the driver to face an undesired end or even cause greater damage to the world around them.
Admittedly, Raven bringing up wishes is a little strange since Calypso is generally the only one known to grant wishes in the series. But maybe Raven is hinting at something greater in the works. Perhaps she's already aware of Calypso and tasking John with collecting a package that'll allow her to grant her own wish. Or, maybe she's taking on the role of Calypso and will grant John's wish when he returns. Regardless, it's great that this series is already hinting at the idea of wishes being involved as it could lead to something surprising down the road.
Outlaw's complicated history
Agent Stone is established as a deadly antagonist right from the start as his band of ruthless officers go around establishing their own sense of law and order on unsuspecting survivors. He's despised by Quiet for what he made her brother do so that she could survive, and this makes nearly every scene between them incredibly tense. Agent Stone is also another character that's ripped right from the games — but he didn't always appear as the incarnation we see in the series.
Back in the first "Twisted Metal" game, Agent Stone was actually the driver of Crimson Fury and entered Calypso's tournament so that he could obtain a device holding information that the U.S. government was trying to keep from the people. When the series was rebooted in "Twisted Metal: Black," Stone became the driver of Outlaw and is motivated to win the competition by his desire to fix a past mistake that changed his life forever. The version of Stone we see in the series falls more in line with his time as Outlaw, as he too is acting to restore the world back to the way he wants to see it.
Sweet Tooth's design
At the end of the first episode, we're finally introduced to fan-favorite psychopath Sweet Tooth — who is physically portrayed by wrestler Samoa Joe while Will Arnett provides the voice. Sweet Tooth is an unhinged masked killer who drives a giant ice cream truck that is equipped with weapons inside and out. Sweet Tooth's appearance has generally stayed the same in concept but he has physically changed over the years. While he's initially introduced as a grimy and slender serial killer, he was transformed into a more brutish and physically dominant killer in "Twisted Metal: Black." The version we see in the series isn't completely inspired by "Black" though and actually comes from the 2012 reboot.
The design of Sweet Tooth's mask falls more in line with the 2012 reboot's version of the character and even the red hair bursting out from the sides of his head looks more like it did in that game. Plus, the giant machete Sweet Tooth wields looks like it's copied from that game as well. The only thing he's missing is the plumes of flame coming out of his skull, but maybe that'll come when Sweet Tooth runs into Calypso. Sweet Tooth's design here is a great mix of the character's best looks from the franchise so the fans will love how he is brought to life.
Real life cheat codes
Cheat codes are a staple to most games and can add a fun new layer to the experience. Whether it is invincibility or unlimited ammo cheats that basically let you become unstoppable, to hilarious alternate skins that can be unlocked, cheat codes can turn an ordinary game into something extraordinary. "Twisted Metal" has a history of great cheat codes for players to use and it turns out that John Doe has implemented a very prolific cheat code into his car. When John and Quiet are initially trying to escape from Sweet Tooth, Evelyn ends up starting to break down. That is until John hops into the driver's seat and inputs the well-known "invincibility" cheat code from "Twisted Metal 2" to get Evelyn back in working order.
To put the cheat code in, John holds down the "L1" and "R1" buttons on his steering wheel and then turns the shifter "up, down, left, right, right, down, up," which activates the cheat's power. Eagle-eyed fans will point out that what John puts in isn't exactly the invincibility cheat code since there's actually another left input after the second right, but it's the closest cheat to that sequence. It could potentially be some kind of turbo cheat as well since John does speed up after inputting the code. Still, it's great that the series highlights a fan-favorite aspect of the games and hilariously gives John's steering wheel an L1 and R1 button so that he can use real-life cheat codes.
Back to Blackfield
When John gets the grand tour of Sweet Tooth's casino living space, he eventually comes across a jacket just as Sweet Tooth is telling him about where he used to live. The jacket reads Blackfield Asylum and likely has Sweet Tooth's real name "Kane, M" embroidered — neither of which bodes well for John surviving this situation. This isn't just simply showing us that Sweet Tooth is out of his mind though, it is actually a reference to "Twisted Metal: Black." Blackfield Asylum is where the characters of "Black" all reside and are recruited by Calypso to join his deadly game. Also, that M. Kane moniker is a nod to the name Marcus Kane — which is used for Sweet Tooth and other characters throughout the games.
Initially, Marcus Kane is the name of a homeless-looking man introduced in "Twisted Metal 2" who drove the car Roadkill, but later became the name for Needles Kane's — the original Sweet Tooth — split personality in "Twisted Metal: Black." However, based on how Sweet Tooth is characterized in the series, the lore surrounding Marcus Kane is likely tied to Sweet Tooth's story in the 2012 reboot. There, Marcus was just a family man who slowly lost his mind and developed the Needles personality that eventually overtook him — leading him to become the vicious killer Sweet Tooth. The name Marcus Kane has quite a complicated history in this franchise, but its inclusion here helps clear up Sweet Tooth's backstory quite a bit.
Who can forget Harold
For the most part, Sweet Tooth is inspired by and characterized by his depictions in later games. However, there is one addition to his character here that ties all the way back to his introduction in the first game. When Sweet Tooth is showing John around, he makes sure to introduce John to his friend Harold — who is a crumpled-up brown paper bag. This obviously creeps John out and things only get weirder when Harold is shown sitting in a chair magically flipping the lights with a nearly empty drink by his side after Sweet Tooth completes his show. Harold is a bizarre character, but he actually has a funny history in "Twisted Metal" that dates back to the original game.
When Sweet Tooth wins the original tournament, he confronts Calypso with the wish to have his only friend Harold back by his side. To Calypso's dismay and bewilderment, Sweet Tooth wants to have this bag that's named "Harold the Wacky Lunch Sack" as Sweet Tooth sees it as his best friend. With Harold back in his possession, Sweet Tooth gleefully drives off reunited with his bestie. It's a pretty awesome Easter egg that longtime Sweet Tooth fans will just love and adds another twisted layer to his character in the series.
More than just a lackey
Prior to Agent Stone becoming Outlaw in the games, he drove the Crimson Fury car. However — once Stone becomes Outlaw in "Twisted Metal: Black" — an FBI agent named Shepard took over Crimson Fury so that he could bring Calypso in for all the crimes he's committed. Agent Shepard would be introduced in "Twisted Metal: Head-On" and become the new driver of Crimson Fury. Oddly enough, Agent Shepard and Stone actually work together in this series and share a cruel mindset for maintaining justice in this vile new world.
Agent Shepard (Jared Bankens) is Stone's first in command — often seen by his side and barking orders to new recruits Stu (Mike Mitchell) and Mike (Tahj Vaughans). He's seen having bad blood with Quiet from the start since he was involved in her brother's death and branded her with a nasty marking. Luckily for Quiet, she's able to get her revenge and take Shepard out. But it's still great that the series not only brings Agent Shepard along but also ties him to Stone since they have a shared history with Crimson Fury.