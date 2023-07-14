Small Details You Missed In Bird Box Barcelona

Following a heartwarming opening scene where Sebastián and his daughter go rollerskating in an abandoned rink, the father and daughter are attacked by a band of roving blind thieves. Though their food is stolen, they get away unharmed, and when they leave the underground tunnel, the film treats viewers to an overhead drone shot of the city with lots to look at. As the camera moves, we see the wide-scale destruction that the arrival of the creatures has wrought, including crumbling rubble, collapsed buildings, and other smoking ruins.

But among the devastation is a curious sight that you might have missed: a crashed jumbo jet that has landed right in the middle of the city. What caused the plane to crash is never addressed, of course, as it's just a background detail to give added context to this strange apocalypse, but it does make us wonder exactly how it happened. Is it possible the creatures had found a way onto a passenger plane in the sky, and were able to induce the suicide of its pilot?

To this point, we've only seen the creatures on land, and at the conclusion of this sequel, it's implied that they cannot fly. But it's also possible that the creatures are much smarter and more strategic than we realize, capable of more complex planning than audiences may have given them credit for, acting on more than just instinct. If so, they could have been able to board planes before take-off to carry out larger, more vicious acts of destruction.