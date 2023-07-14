Record Of Ragnarok: Will We Get A Season 3? What We Know From The Manga
If you're one of those people who think that humanity's track record as far as our existence goes is a little bit spotty, the Gods of "Record of Ragnarok" are definitely in agreement. In fact, the impetus for the series is that the Council of Gods is about to wipe the slate clean for humanity.
Luckily, a fighting tournament of some of history's greatest and most infamous figures is ready to step in and save the day. You might never think you'd see someone like Grigori Rasputin fighting Hercules (Katsuyuki Konishi/George Newbern) or Jack the Ripper (Tomukazu Sukita/Jeff Leach) scrapping it out with Shiva (Tatsuhisa Suzuki/Benjamin Diskin), but in the case of "Record of Ragnarok," you'd be absolutely incorrect.
Even better for fans of the Netflix anime series, there is likely more to come. This assertion not only comes from the fact that the series has been a popular offering for the streamer but also because there are plenty of arcs remaining that still need to be adapted to complete the story of "Record of Ragnarok."
As it currently stands, the "Record of Ragnarok" anime has covered the first six rounds of the manga series. Written by Shinya Umemura and Takumi Fukui and illustrated by Ajichika, the series has remained focused on its tournament between humans and gods for the entirety of its run.
Fans can likely expect at least two more seasons
That being the case, there are still seven more rounds to cover before the tournament is over, and the plight of humanity's fate will be decided once and for all. This means that so long as Netflix users keep tuning in to the popular anime series, "Record of Ragnarok" should continue for at least two more seasons.
As for what fans can expect next, Rounds 7 and 8 are likely to be covered in the next season and will feature Qui Shi Huang (Kaito Ishikawa/Cory Yee) against Hades (Ryotaro Okiayu/J. Michael Tatum) and Nikola Tesla battling it out with Beelzebub (Daisuke Namikawa/Brandon McInnis). On the other hand, with Netflix's recent penchant for splitting up seasons of content into different parts, it's hard to know how much will be covered in the next batch of episodes.
Either way, however, fans of "Record of Ragnarok" can likely look forward to even more epic beatdowns between some of history's most notable figures and the gods of many different pantheons and belief systems as the show continues on. Still, being that the manga is still ongoing, it's hard to know when the anime will begin to wrap the story up for good.