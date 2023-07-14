Record Of Ragnarok: Will We Get A Season 3? What We Know From The Manga

If you're one of those people who think that humanity's track record as far as our existence goes is a little bit spotty, the Gods of "Record of Ragnarok" are definitely in agreement. In fact, the impetus for the series is that the Council of Gods is about to wipe the slate clean for humanity.

Luckily, a fighting tournament of some of history's greatest and most infamous figures is ready to step in and save the day. You might never think you'd see someone like Grigori Rasputin fighting Hercules (Katsuyuki Konishi/George Newbern) or Jack the Ripper (Tomukazu Sukita/Jeff Leach) scrapping it out with Shiva (Tatsuhisa Suzuki/Benjamin Diskin), but in the case of "Record of Ragnarok," you'd be absolutely incorrect.

Even better for fans of the Netflix anime series, there is likely more to come. This assertion not only comes from the fact that the series has been a popular offering for the streamer but also because there are plenty of arcs remaining that still need to be adapted to complete the story of "Record of Ragnarok."

As it currently stands, the "Record of Ragnarok" anime has covered the first six rounds of the manga series. Written by Shinya Umemura and Takumi Fukui and illustrated by Ajichika, the series has remained focused on its tournament between humans and gods for the entirety of its run.