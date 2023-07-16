Barbie: Why Greta Gerwig Called The Truman Show Director For Advice

"Barbie" isn't the first toy to be adapted into a feature film, but given the subject matter, it doesn't fit into seat-filling genres like action (hello, "Transformers") or horror (we salute you, "Ouija"). Barbie dolls are also a slippery artifact in the cultural imagination, both a beloved emblem of childhood and the product that Gloria Steinem once called "pretty much everything the feminist movement was trying to escape from."

For director Greta Gerwig, crafting a movie from the decades-old doll meant navigating the razor's edge between feminist satire, doting fan service, and sly Mattel marketing. She opted to lean into the doll's mystique of artifice for her direction style. Life in plastic, after all, is fantastic.

As the "Barbie" trailer demonstrates, the film exists in a surreal neon pink paradise that maintains, as Gerwig put it to The New York Times Magazine, "the comfort of fundamentalism." She continued, "You never have to wonder what you're meant to do," hinting at a fate that could put one at ease or in a state of abject terror.

In crafting her perfectly imperfect "Barbie" universe, Gerwig looked to other films set in composed, artificial realities. One influence was the Jim Carrey-starring "The Truman Show." Gerwig reached out to the film's director, Peter Weir, reportedly asking him how to "execute something that's both artificial and emotional at the same time." Weir, after all, knows all about constructing universes with the facade of free will.