Mission: Impossible 7's On The Fly Changes Made Hayley Atwell Feel Alive

2023 has already laid the groundwork to be one of the biggest summers at the movies in years. As if the endless discourse about major upcoming releases like Christopher Nolan's nuclear bomb epic "Oppenheimer" and the witty fun of Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" weren't enough, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) is also back at the box office with "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One."

A new addition to the long-running spy series this time around is Hayley Atwell, who plays professional thief and possible Hunt love interest Grace in "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One." Though Atwell is set to return for "Part Two" of the action, and both films are being shot in tandem, she explained to Collider that the evolving nature of the project actually made her feel very invigorated by her work rather than overwhelmed by its scope.

"They go, 'You know what? We thought that idea delivered, but actually, we've come up with something that's far more interesting,'" the actor recalled of the process behind the latest film in the franchise. "That has been naturally born out of a sudden change in location or something that I did that suddenly went, 'You know what? Let's actually have her, in this moment, take a left instead of a right," Atwell went on. "I love working in that way because it feels very alive."