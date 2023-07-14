Secret Invasion: Does Episode 4 Hide A Cryptic Hint To The Death Of Nick Fury?

Contains spoilers for "Secret Invasion" Episode 4 — "Beloved"

Things aren't looking too good for Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) after "Secret Invasion" Episode 4. His marriage is in shambles, Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) is presumably dead, and he doesn't seem to have many allies left. As if that weren't bad enough, the episode may have teased that death is knocking on Fury's door, giving the troubled superspy yet another issue to worry about.

Toward the beginning of Episode 4, "Secret Invasion" takes audiences to church, where Fury's wife Priscilla (Charlayne Woodard) meets Rhodey (Don Cheadle). While the two Skrulls discuss Fury's fate, the real tease comes from the choir, whose hymn could signal a tragic end to his story. "Deep River" is an African American spiritual that speaks of freedom and peace centered around an ever-flowing, engulfing river, delivering on its promise through death. According to The Boston Musical Intelligencer, "The words 'deep river' function as neither subject nor object, but as an all-pervading symbol of the transcience of this world, and the promise of deliverance to the next."

When compared to "Deep River," Fury's dire situation in "Secret Invasion" turns cryptic. Not only is he surrounded by death, but he's drowning in the post-Blip world he's returned to, and death could be looming as a path to his freedom. "Secret Invasion" has ripped Fury of any sense of security, and with the walls closing in, his demise may be on the horizon.