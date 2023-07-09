Secret Invasion Director Hints At A Larger Plan For Nick Fury In The Marvels

Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) currently has his hands full in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, taking on the entire Skrull empire by himself as he fends off their invasion of Earth in "Secret Invasion." However, soon after, Fury moves on to "The Marvels," teaming up with Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), and we may have gotten our first hint at Fury's next mission following "Secret Invasion."

During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, "Secret Invasion" director Ali Selim revealed that he had discussions with the team working on "The Marvels" to ensure he left Fury where they could use him. "The answer is yes, but they're not protracted conversations," he said. "It's just simply, 'Where do you need him? You need him here? Great.' And then we write into that. So that kind of stuff is very simple because it's all above my pay grade."

Selim also noted that he never took other MCU stories into account when creating "Secret Invasion," saying that, outside of ensuring Nick Fury was in a position that "The Marvels" could use him, his job was to create the mature espionage thriller that Marvel Studios wanted. Of course, "Secret Invasion" had to make sense within the overall story of the MCU, but Selim leaves it to Kevin Feige and company to figure out how everything connects to each other.