Secret Invasion Director Hints At A Larger Plan For Nick Fury In The Marvels
Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) currently has his hands full in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, taking on the entire Skrull empire by himself as he fends off their invasion of Earth in "Secret Invasion." However, soon after, Fury moves on to "The Marvels," teaming up with Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), and we may have gotten our first hint at Fury's next mission following "Secret Invasion."
During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, "Secret Invasion" director Ali Selim revealed that he had discussions with the team working on "The Marvels" to ensure he left Fury where they could use him. "The answer is yes, but they're not protracted conversations," he said. "It's just simply, 'Where do you need him? You need him here? Great.' And then we write into that. So that kind of stuff is very simple because it's all above my pay grade."
Selim also noted that he never took other MCU stories into account when creating "Secret Invasion," saying that, outside of ensuring Nick Fury was in a position that "The Marvels" could use him, his job was to create the mature espionage thriller that Marvel Studios wanted. Of course, "Secret Invasion" had to make sense within the overall story of the MCU, but Selim leaves it to Kevin Feige and company to figure out how everything connects to each other.
Where does Nick Fury go from here?
Despite being missing in action for a while in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which "Secret Invasion" perfectly centered its plot around, Nick Fury is having a hell of a year within the MCU. "Secret Invasion" puts the spotlight on him for once, removing any scene-stealing Avengers from the equation — although that could've helped the show's low viewership. Then, after he takes care of those pesky Skrull invaders, he's zipping back up to space for "The Marvels." But where does Nick Fury go from there?
Chances are "The Marvels" will give us a definitive answer, but what's the MCU without theories and speculations? Thankfully, as Marvel Studios has demonstrated since the days of "Iron Man," Nick Fury is a character that lends himself to random appearances in any project. Following "The Marvels," "Captain America: Brave New World" seems the likeliest place for Samuel L. Jackson to appear. Outside of that, "Thunderbolts" could give fans the long-awaited confrontation between Fury and Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). "Armor Wars" could also deliver more scenes between Fury and Rhodey (Don Cheadle), which has been one of the best parts of "Secret Invasion."
While Fury's MCU future remains up in the air following "The Marvels," Jackson has reassured fans that he is still committed to Fury, telling The Hollywood Reporter, "As long as my phone rings, they can call me."