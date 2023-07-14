Whatever Happened To HiccAway After Shark Tank?

"Shark Tank" Season 13, Episode 12 premiered on January 21, 2022 and features a product called the HiccAway. Presenting it to the panel of Sharks is neuroscientist Dr. Ali Seifi alongside co-owners Amanda Azarpour and Victor Feldberg.

They begin by demonstrating various home remedies people oftentimes use to attempt to cure a case of the hiccups, all of which are implicitly ineffective compared to their invention. Dr. Seifi then reveals that he engineered the HiccAway to be the most scientifically effective cure for the hiccups possible. The HiccAway itself is a wide, straw-shaped device engineered such that sipping water with it triggers the diaphragm to respond in a manner that cures hiccups almost every time. While not entirely foolproof, Seifi cites a study that credits the HiccAway with remedying 90% of participants' hiccups.

A couple years prior to "Shark Tank," Seifi successfully funded the HiccAway on Kickstarter before launching the product in July of 2020. As of the episode's filming, it was already available in some Walmart and HEB stores. Seifi and co., then, explain that they're simply looking to expand the scope of their business based on its proven track record.