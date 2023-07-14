Jack Ryan: Greer's Desperation Leads Him To Make His Biggest Mistake

While Jack Ryan (John Krasinski) has been traveling the world, getting all up in the business of cartel leaders and tracking down explosive devices, James Greer (Wendell Pierce) has been tackling an essential job back home — being a decent father. It's something he's struggling to manage. Called in to replace Jack as the right hand of the head of the CIA, Elizabeth Wright (Betty Gabriel), Greer's duty of protecting the nation has unfortunately overtaken attending his son's sports events and just generally being there. It's a work-life balance that literally goes over a bridge following his near-fatal stabbing, leading him to apply desperate measures to get the job done.

With the clock ticking and lives on the line, what tactics are left for James to put in play to help save the day and weed out the corruption on Capitol Hill? Well, one move In particular, no matter how spectacular "Jack Ryan" Season 4 may be, seems a little far-fetched.

It's okay to acknowledge that the clock has been ticking for everyone, including Greer. That said, surely a line should've been drawn when it comes to actually asking his son to be his chauffeur for the day when the state of the nation is on a knife's edge. This isn't "Bring Your Kid to Work" day, yet Greer Jr. drops his dad off to hold people at gunpoint and be present for an incident he absolutely shouldn't have.