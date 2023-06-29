Jack Ryan: Abbie Cornish & Betty Gabriel Return To A Grounded & Complicated Reality In Season 4 - Exclusive Interview

Abbie, you're returning to "Jack Ryan" for Season 4 after appearing in Season 1. Was there any difficulty getting back into your character's mindset, or was there anything that took you by surprise with how your character has changed from then to now?

Cornish: Yeah. Surprisingly, it was relatively easy to dip back in, but because of the nature of her character. She's pretty straightforward. She's not playing games. She's very honest, open heart, all American. It is not too much of a giant leap to get in and under her skin or have her under my skin. I was interested to see what it would be like stepping back onto the show after so many years, because we shot Season 1 in 2017.

It was a long time ago, but weirdly enough, it felt very much the same. We were shooting in Budapest in Hungary, so we're with the Hungarian crew as opposed to a Canadian crew. Originally, we shot Season 1 in Montreal, and I missed Season 2 and Season 3, so I wasn't sure what to expect, but it felt very much the same. It was sort of strange.

Betty, last we saw your character in Season 3, she was promoted to CIA director. Were there any changes you made to how your character behaved to reflect this development going into Season 4?

Gabriel: It's such a confidence booster when you're wearing really nice suits because she got a pay bump. She got a nicer wardrobe. It's just very empowering to ... have the president say, "Listen, I want you in charge." It's like, "Okay, let's step into that." Every woman that is in this industry should play a woman in power. It is the best, and in a male-dominant show, it's a male-dominant organization, so yeah, it feels good. How did that change from Season 3? There's a stronger sense of, "I'm meant to do this, I'm good at this, and I will be the best director that the CIA has ever had." Mic drop.

The first two episodes of "Jack Ryan" Season 4 premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 30.

This interview has been edited for clarity.

