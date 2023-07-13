Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer Drops A Hair Trigger Preview Of Upcoming Epic

We're one week out from the moment the world changes. Yes, we're talking about Barbenheimer.

Both films and the people who have worked on them have leaned into the marketing of releasing a movie about the Barbie doll and the making of the atomic bomb on the same day. "Barbie" has done a great job of raising the hype with pink carpets and a soundtrack featuring some of today's biggest artists. Naturally, "Oppenheimer" is a very different movie, so it's getting people excited by ... really bumming them out.

A three-hour movie about the ramifications of developing a weapon that could destroy the world would always be existential and reflective, and the five-minute opening look certainly maintains that tone. Universal released the video on YouTube, and it was posted on the official "Oppenheimer" Twitter account. It consists of various tense scenes from the movie where characters discuss the urgency of creating nuclear warfare set to a score that's inevitably going to invite Oscar conversation. Underneath the video is another tweet giving credit to those who made this project possible, "The exclusive five-minute Opening Look, edited by the film's editor Jennifer Lame, reveals new scenes, images and sounds from the IMAX®-shot epic thriller and features the film's breathtaking score by Academy Award® winner Ludwig Göransson."