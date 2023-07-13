Blue Beetle & James Gunn's Green Lantern Could Become A Big DC Movie Conflict

Despite being originally intended to be part of the DC Extended Universe, "Blue Beetle" will have a bright future at James Gunn's DC Studios, as he has confirmed the character will continue in his new comic book movie universe. That's great news for fans of the hero, but the recent announcement that "Superman: Legacy" has added Nathan Fillion to its cast as a Green Lantern could spell trouble for Xolo Maridueña's Blue Beetle.

In "Blue Beetle" #1, Jaime Reyes' first solo comic, Green Lantern Guy Gardner confronts the young hero and immediately begins attacking in an attempt to kill him. Completely forgetting why he was looking for Jaime, Guy continues to beat him until he realizes how old Blue Beetle is. Guy's power ring takes an unusually aggressive stance and suggests he kill Jaime, but the Green Lantern refuses, stating he won't kill a kid and leaving him in the middle of nowhere instead.

In "Blue Beetle" #14, it's revealed that the Green Lanterns and The Reach (the alien race that created the Blue Beetle scarab) fought against one another in a long war, signing a peace treaty thousands of years before Jaime and Guy's showdown. Because of the prolonged conflict between Lanterns and The Reach, their equipment — in this case, Guy's ring and Jaime's scarab — react when near one another, pushing their users into violent conflict.