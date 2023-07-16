Emergency! Actors You May Not Know Passed Away

"Emergency!" is a medical drama series that largely set the tone for later shows like "Grey's Anatomy" and "ER." It first hit television screens in 1972 and was the brainchild of Jack Webb and Robert A. Cinader, two producers who had previously worked on successful shows such as "Adam-12" and "Dragnet."

Starring the likes of Robert Fuller, Julie London, and Bobby Troup, the show follows a group of emergency responders — including paramedics and firefighters — who set up a new ambulance rescue unit that becomes the standard throughout the U.S. In fact, the show directly influenced how ambulance crews operated in the country and led to improved medical training for first responders.

On the air for six seasons, made up of 122 episodes and six TV movies, "Emergency!" was a hit for NBC. But because the series is now more than 50 years old, many of the actors who starred in it are sadly no longer with us. Here are some "Emergency!" actors you may not know passed away.