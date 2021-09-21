The Devastating Death Of Emergency! Star Tim Donnelly

Tim Donnelly, best known for his role on "Emergency!" as Chet Kelly, has died at the age of 77. He is survived by his daughter, Ashley, as well as his brother, sister, and two grandsons.

News of his passing came from the Los Angeles County Fire Museum, which took to Facebook to announce: "We at the Fire Museum are heartbroken as we sure all of you will be as well regarding the following news. It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our friend, Tim Donnelly, this weekend. Tim, as you know, played Chet Kelly on the show Emergency! among many other roles during his acting career." Donnelly worked closely with the museum over the years, and the passage goes on to express, "To all the 'Emergency!' fans, we want you to know that he was very excited about coming to the Museum in January for the 50th Anniversary. Many of the Museum Board Members have great memories of Tim from our time on Project 51 and personal contact.

Despite retiring from acting in the 1980s, many people have fond memories of Donnelly from his time on "Emergency!" Let's look back on his remarkable life and career.