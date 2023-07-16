The Ending Of Possum Explained

In a literal reading of the film, "Possum" is a supernatural tale of a puppet who is pushing its creator toward a reckoning with his abusive upbringing, despite the creator's attempts to destroy it. But the film resists such a literal interpretation. Possum's many returns are only ever witnessed by Philip himself, and several other disturbing moments — like the black rain that falls from the sky as he looks at an old picture of his parents — are likewise limited to his point of view, suggesting that they are fantasies or waking nightmares.

But if Possum is not actually alive, that would mean that the many scenes of Philip trying to get rid of the ghastly thing are not really happening, or at least not happening the way the film shows us. And if so, can we be confident that any of what we see exists beyond Philip's fraying psyche? For instance, no other characters but Philip ever see or interact with Maurice, who is confined to the broken down home that they share. The television reports of the boy's disappearance seem to drift in and out of reception on Philip's TV, and the fact that the boy who disappeared is the exact one that Philip tried to speak to on the train seems too unlikely to be a coincidence.

If every other character acts as a double or doppelganger to Philip, audiences can reasonably wonder if any of them were ever real in the first place. At the end of the film, when Maurice attempts to assault Philip, the protagonist overpowers and kills him. However, as there's nobody else there to see it, there's every chance that this fight is actually a mental one rather than a physical one. Philip could well be wrestling with his demons here rather than his uncle.