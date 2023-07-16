Yes, Michael Shannon Did Sing In Nine Perfect Strangers - And It Broke Everyone

While Michael Shannon shows his vocal range as country music legend George Jones opposite Jessica Chastain's Tammy Wynette in Showtime's "George & Tammy," fans and Shannon's colleagues actually got a preview of the venerable actor's singing talents in a much different limited series in 2021. Shannon, who earned a 2023 Emmy nomination for outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie for "George & Tammy," previously sang a heartfelt tune in the Hulu limited series "Nine Perfect Strangers."

In the hit drama, Nicole Kidman stars as Masha Dmitrichenko, the enigmatic founder of a health and wellness resort who hosts a 10-day retreat for nine people who have suffered setbacks in their lives or, in some cases, severe trauma. Using a controversial treatment involving psychoactive drugs, Masha hopes to heal each of the individuals of the pain caused by their struggles. Shannon and Asher Keddie star as Napoleon and Heather Marconi, a couple traumatized by the suicide of their adult son, Zach (Hal Cumpston). Grace Van Patten also stars as the Marconis' daughter Zoe, Zach's twin sibling.

In an emotional scene, Napoleon sings "Happy, Happy Birthday Baby" to Zoe, who turns 21 years old on the retreat. As it turns out, Shannon's rendition of the 1957 song by The Tune Weavers had a powerful effect on the show's cast. "I'm going to cry thinking about it," Keddie told AV Club in 2021. "It was so moving; his voice is so beautiful and delicate. We had a really beautiful, very emotional night that night."

