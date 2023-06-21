Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2 Officially A Go - Nicole Kidman Returns To Lead New Cast

Pack your bags because Hulu is taking us all back to the Tranquillum House resort. After a surprisingly happy ending in Season 1, the streamer has renewed "Nine Perfect Strangers," with Nicole Kidman bringing an entirely new cast to her transformative resort.

The Hollywood Reporter announced the show's renewal today, nearly two years after the premiere of Season 1. "Nine Perfect Strangers" Season 2 will feature a new group of guests at the wellness resort made up of Murray Bartlett ("The White Lotus"), Liv Ullman ("Cries & Whispers"), Dolly de Leon ("Triangle of Sadness"), Maisie Richardson-Sellers ("Legends of Tomorrow"), and Aras Aydin ("Cherry Season").

Based on Liane Moriarty's novel, "Nine Perfect Strangers" Season 1 follows a group of guests who arrive at the Tranquillum House, an exclusive resort that promises to heal people. Things quickly take a different turn as the guests realize there's more to the resort than meets the eye, learning about themselves and the other residents in a disturbing fashion. Season 1 also had an all-star cast with Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, and Regina Hall checking into the resort. As of now, Kidman is the only returning cast member.