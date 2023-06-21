Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2 Officially A Go - Nicole Kidman Returns To Lead New Cast
Pack your bags because Hulu is taking us all back to the Tranquillum House resort. After a surprisingly happy ending in Season 1, the streamer has renewed "Nine Perfect Strangers," with Nicole Kidman bringing an entirely new cast to her transformative resort.
The Hollywood Reporter announced the show's renewal today, nearly two years after the premiere of Season 1. "Nine Perfect Strangers" Season 2 will feature a new group of guests at the wellness resort made up of Murray Bartlett ("The White Lotus"), Liv Ullman ("Cries & Whispers"), Dolly de Leon ("Triangle of Sadness"), Maisie Richardson-Sellers ("Legends of Tomorrow"), and Aras Aydin ("Cherry Season").
Based on Liane Moriarty's novel, "Nine Perfect Strangers" Season 1 follows a group of guests who arrive at the Tranquillum House, an exclusive resort that promises to heal people. Things quickly take a different turn as the guests realize there's more to the resort than meets the eye, learning about themselves and the other residents in a disturbing fashion. Season 1 also had an all-star cast with Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, and Regina Hall checking into the resort. As of now, Kidman is the only returning cast member.
Nine Perfect Strangers can rewrite its wrongs with Season 2
With the announcement of Season 2, "Nine Perfect Strangers" gets another opportunity to capture the David E. Kelley magic, which it missed the first time around.
When Hulu first announced the drama series, Kelley was coming off a hot streak, with projects like "Goliath" and "Big Little Lies" proving he's one of the best showrunners in the industry. "Nine Perfect Strangers" also reunited him with his longtime collaborator Nicole Kidman, who starred in Kelley's shows "Big Little Lies" and "The Undoing." Despite their collaboration looking like a recipe for success, "Nine Perfect Strangers" didn't captivate audiences or critics as many expected.
Although it's now getting a Season 2, Hulu originally marketed "Nine Perfect Strangers" as a limited series, hoping the combination of Kelley and Kidman would secure the streamer as much critical acclaim as their previous work, "Big Little Lies," had for HBO. Unfortunately, "Nine Perfect Strangers" premiered to poor reception, scoring a 60% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, while audiences gave it a rotten 59%.
To make matters worse, Season 1 premiered shortly after "The White Lotus" Season 1, which is definitively the superior resort-based series. However, with Season 2, "Nine Perfect Strangers" gets the unique opportunity to recapture the magic of a Kelley-Kidman collaboration — but hopefully, the Australian actress will leave her Russian accent behind.