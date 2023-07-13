Hollywood Stars Set To Strike Alongside WGA, Potentially Halting Productions Across The US

The Writers Guild of America, or WGA, has been on strike since May, and now, it looks like some of Hollywood's biggest actors will be joining them on the picket line.

The deal struck between the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (the AMPTP) and the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) has officially expired, meaning that actors could join writers as they strike against unfair conditions set by the AMPTP. A statement released by the union read, "In the face of the AMPTP's intransigence and delay tactics, SAG-AFTRA's negotiating committee voted unanimously to recommend to the National Board a strike."

The WGA has been striking for fair contracts as well as assurances from studios that practices like mini-rooms and the advent of artificial intelligence won't affect writers' bottom lines. Beyond that, the age of streaming has led to incredibly unfair pay for writers; without things like residuals or royalties, writers' finances have been affected in a devastating way. Clearly, actors think it's time to stand alongside the people who make their livelihood possible.