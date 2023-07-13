Hollywood Stars Set To Strike Alongside WGA, Potentially Halting Productions Across The US
The Writers Guild of America, or WGA, has been on strike since May, and now, it looks like some of Hollywood's biggest actors will be joining them on the picket line.
The deal struck between the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (the AMPTP) and the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) has officially expired, meaning that actors could join writers as they strike against unfair conditions set by the AMPTP. A statement released by the union read, "In the face of the AMPTP's intransigence and delay tactics, SAG-AFTRA's negotiating committee voted unanimously to recommend to the National Board a strike."
The WGA has been striking for fair contracts as well as assurances from studios that practices like mini-rooms and the advent of artificial intelligence won't affect writers' bottom lines. Beyond that, the age of streaming has led to incredibly unfair pay for writers; without things like residuals or royalties, writers' finances have been affected in a devastating way. Clearly, actors think it's time to stand alongside the people who make their livelihood possible.
Fran Drescher released a statement directed at the AMPTP
The current president of the Screen Actors Guild, "The Nanny" star Fran Drescher, released a statement as well, leveling a blistering threat at the AMPTP. "SAG-AFTRA negotiated in good faith and was eager to reach a deal that sufficiently addressed performer needs, but the AMPTP's responses to the union's most important proposals have been insulting and disrespectful of our massive contributions to this industry. The companies have refused to meaningfully engage on some topics and on others completely stonewalled us," Drescher said. "Until they do negotiate in good faith, we cannot begin to reach a deal. We have no choice but to move forward in unity, and on behalf of our membership, with a strike recommendation to our National Board. The board will discuss the issue this morning and will make its decision."
"Abbott Elementary" actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, who serves as a negotiating committee member of SAG-AFTRA, simply Tweeted, "The contract has expired" at midnight PST on July 13, 2023. This all comes on the heels of a report from Deadline, which said the AMPTP's current plan is to let writers go completely broke before they resume negotiations; as one AMPTP member apparently put it, "The endgame is to allow things to drag on until union members start losing their apartments and losing their houses." The organization feebly tried to walk this back, but the message still stands.
SAG-AFTRA will vote on a strike at 3 P.M. EST today.