Super Why Pilot: How Nick Jr.'s Legendary Lost Episode Vanished & Who Found It

While PBS may be beloved for its animated "Arthur" series that ended after 25 years, a generation of children fell in love with reading through "Super Why!" — but the show didn't start out the way you might think. Before becoming the series we know and love, the show got its beginnings as an adorable clay animated pilot. Chances are you wouldn't have been able to see the pilot until more recently, however, as the episode had been considered lost media for over 20 years.

The series originated from the mind of future children's show creator Angela C. Santomero. Working alongside the Canadian stop motion studio Cuppa Coffee Studios, Santomero turned in her pilot, then titled "Super Why?," to Nick Jr. in 1999. The show was never picked up, with some sources saying negative reviews were to blame while others claim that the 2D animated series "Oswald" was chosen by the network instead.

For years, fans had been trying to hunt down the elusive episode. For some time, select clips existed on Cuppa Coffee's website, but these have since disappeared, with only photos from the episode being featured on their archived site. In 2021, YouTuber @pdog64 uploaded the pilot's full audio track which they received after reaching out to McMaster University about a listing. The full episode itself wouldn't be discovered until June 2023, when YouTubers @Melody and @Old Washington Resident contacted the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, where the pilot won an award for best educational film amongst its original release. They successfully got a copy from the festival's archives, allowing the world to finally see what the early effort had to offer.