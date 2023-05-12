George R.R. Martin Weighs In On The Writer's Strike (& Why He Hates Mini-Rooms)

Everybody's weighing in on the Writer's Guild of America strike — including author George R.R. Martin, who's writted everything from sprawling fantasy novels to screenplays. The "Song of Ice and Fire" scribe, like so many other writers, is standing behind the WGA as they ask for fair compensation in the streaming age, and has some specific criticisms about a practice known as "mini-rooms."

On his blog — dubbed Not a Blog — Martin addressed the strike and called out major studios for not compromising on one big issue. "I want to say a few words about what I think is THE most important issue in the current writers' strike: the so-called 'mini rooms' that the Guild is hoping to abolish, and the terrible impact they are having on writers at the start of their careers," he wrote."

From there, Martin opened up about the beginning of his career, which launched in writer's rooms for "The Twilight Zone" and the short-lived "Beauty and the Beast" television series. As he tells it, "A Song of Ice and Fire" and its HBO adaptation "Game of Thrones" were only possible because of what he learned from that work, and "mini-rooms" could prevent other writers from having a similar experience.