What We Do In The Shadows S5: A No-Nonsense Series Recap Before You Watch

If you haven't been watching "What We Do in the Shadows" throughout its first four seasons, you are completely missing out. Based on the 2014 film developed by and starring Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement, the FX original series kicked off in 2019 and set itself on glamorous, mysterious Staten Island, focusing on a new group of hapless vampires.

Nandor the Relentless (Kayvan Novak) is all bluster and very little action, despite being a once-fierce warrior. Laszlo Cravensworth (Matt Berry) is a constantly aroused dandy of sorts, paired with and married to the vampiress who turned him, Nadja of Antipaxos (Nastasia Demetriou), who's had larger-than-life flings throughout history and thinks the men in her house are all morons. Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) might be the least flashy of the group, but he's an "energy vampire," which means he's basically that boring, droning person you get stuck talking to at a party. And finally, we've got Guillermo de la Cruz (Harvey Guillén), Nandor's familiar, who's desperate to become a vampire himself.

Throughout these four seasons, a fair amount has happened. The vampire family participates in a reality show, learns about classic American pastimes, accidentally and intentionally commits murder, and runs afoul of Mark Hamill. Whether it's been a while since you revisited "What We Do in the Shadows" or you haven't watched it at all, here's what you absolutely need to know going into Season 5 (you should really watch all of it, though).