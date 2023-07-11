Godzilla: The Dark Reason Toho's New Movie Is Called 'Minus One'

"Godzilla" is getting yet another brand new movie, and its name belies a very dark twist on the classic mythos. While the radioactive kaiju has starred in a few major films over the past few years, including "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" and "Godzilla vs. Kong," this new movie will be the next tentpole entry in the original Toho line of films, following up 2016's "Shin Godzilla." The upcoming project is titled "Godzilla: Minus One." That intriguing subtitle may sound like it's making this film out to be some sort of prequel, and while that appears to be semi-accurate, it holds additional significance narrative-wise.

The core concept of "Godzilla: Minus One" is that it brings things back to the original movie's setting of post-war Japan. The film will focus on how a downtrodden Japan deals with the disastrous emergence of Godzilla in the rebuilding period after World War II. As President of Toho International Koji Ueda explained in a statement obtained by Forbes: "The concept is that Japan, which had already been devastated by the war, faces a new threat with Godzilla, bringing the country into the 'minus.'"

While Godzilla has often been seen as an analog and commentary on the advent of nuclear destruction, "Godzilla: Minus One" focuses on the idea of Japan being faced both by the classic sci-fi creature and the very real manmade horrors of history. As such, its tone is noticeably more dire and dark than usual, as can be seen in the movie's first brief teaser trailer.