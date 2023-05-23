Matt Damon Thinks The Solution To Barbie Vs. Oppenheimer Is An Opening Weekend Double Feature
The best rivalries ought to settled on the battlefield, which is probably why Matt Damon thinks that the upcoming box office rivalry between "Oppenheimer" and "Barbie," which share a July 21, 2023, opening date, ought to be settled by watching both films in the same weekend. Damon isn't bothered by the prominence of his film's pink, glittery rival. In fact, he told Vanity Fair in May of 2023 that watching the movies back-to-back works for him, as long as people make sure to see "Oppenheimer" at least once.
"People are allowed to go see two movies in a weekend," Damon said. "'Oppenheimer' is one of them!" Vanity Fair's reporter noted to Damon that he has four daughters, which means he might be spending that very weekend watching "Barbie" too, but the actor playfully demurred on the topic. "I'll have to ask them that. If that's the case, they'll see two movies that weekend!"
Fans all around the world are excited about watching Barbie and Oppenheimer together
The internet has latched on to the "Oppenheimer" and "Barbie" rivalry. Since the two films could not be more different — one's inspired by the plastic and fantastic doll and the other is about the father of the atomic bomb — their potential audiences have been having a field day with the movies sharing the same release date.
Moviegoers on Twitter and TikTok are planning on watching the movies back-to-back for the novelty of it, with some wondering what they should wear, what sort of snacks they should buy, and which order the films ought to be watched in. As for Matt Damon, he confesses to Vanity Fair that he had no idea that the world has been buzzing about the movies and discussing doing a double feature.
"This is the first I'm hearing about it," Damon said. "I haven't paid any attention to that." Come July 21, 2023, fans will know what film reigns supreme.