Matt Damon Thinks The Solution To Barbie Vs. Oppenheimer Is An Opening Weekend Double Feature

The best rivalries ought to settled on the battlefield, which is probably why Matt Damon thinks that the upcoming box office rivalry between "Oppenheimer" and "Barbie," which share a July 21, 2023, opening date, ought to be settled by watching both films in the same weekend. Damon isn't bothered by the prominence of his film's pink, glittery rival. In fact, he told Vanity Fair in May of 2023 that watching the movies back-to-back works for him, as long as people make sure to see "Oppenheimer" at least once.

"People are allowed to go see two movies in a weekend," Damon said. "'Oppenheimer' is one of them!" Vanity Fair's reporter noted to Damon that he has four daughters, which means he might be spending that very weekend watching "Barbie" too, but the actor playfully demurred on the topic. "I'll have to ask them that. If that's the case, they'll see two movies that weekend!"