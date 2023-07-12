Did Secret Invasion Prove Nick Fury Sucks As A Spy?

Nick Fury: superspy or glorified casting director? The eyepatched operative has been a staple of the Marvel Cinematic Universe from the beginning, and he has a much longer history in the original Marvel comics. But it's the Samuel L. Jackson version that we're here today to discuss. After the recent episodes of Marvel's "Secret Invasion" on Disney+, we have to ask the question: Is he actually a good spy, or has Fury been carried by the Skrulls and others?

As revealed through flashbacks and Fury's conversations with Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), many of his biggest accomplishments are mostly thanks to the Skrulls. After assisting the alien race during the events of "Captain Marvel," Fury developed a working relationship with them, bringing a group to Earth permanently and assigning them top-secret missions under S.H.I.E.L.D. Due to their shapeshifting powers, the Skrulls made excellent spies, and Fury rose through the ranks on the merits of their success, according to Talos. In fairness, that accusation is made after the two friends have a falling-out. But still, the question of Fury's legitimacy remains.

Spymaster or good recruiter? Special agent or fraud? Let's take a look at Fury's MCU history and figure out if the former S.H.I.E.L.D. director is all he's cracked up to be.