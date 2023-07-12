Where To Watch Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts At Home
The "Transformers" franchise rolled out into theaters in June 2023 with "Rise of the Beasts," and in case you missed the action on the big screen, it's now available to watch from the comfort of your home.
There's no need to get in your car to check out the latest "Transformers" offering, which takes inspiration from the "Beast Wars" cartoon. The film was released in digital HD on July 11, a little over a month since it came out in theaters and grossed just over $400 million at the box office. Fans can rent their digital copy from Prime Video or Vudu for $19.99. But you're not just getting the movie. Digital copies come with over an hour of bonus content, including extended and deleted scenes. There are also special behind-the-scenes videos like "The Battle of Ellis Island," which takes viewers behind the making of the Autobots and Terrorcons fighting at the museum early on in the film.
That's just a taste of what to expect when renting the movie digitally. For those wanting to check out "Rise of the Beasts" on streaming or purchase physical media, they'll have to wait a little longer.
Transformers fans will have to wait until October to buy a physical copy of Rise of the Beasts
For anyone hoping to add "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" to their physical media collection, the movie will be available on DVD, Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD, and 4K Ultra HD SteelBook on October 10. Those will also come with the bonus features you would get with the digital release.
Of course, those with a Paramount+ subscription may want to hold out a little later. As with every live-action "Transformers" movie, Paramount is the distributor, so it will likely land on that platform soon. For the past couple of years, movie fans haven't had to wait long to see big-budget productions land on streamers. The usual window between a theatrical release and a movie dropping on streaming tends to be between 45 and 60 days, so "Rise of the Beasts" will probably be available on the service sometime in August. New users can sign up for one free week of Paramount+, with plans starting from $4.99/month.
The movie may not have blown up at the box office, but hopefully, it can find a greater fanbase once it's more accessible from home. Paramount clearly has big plans for the franchise, especially given that massive set-up at the end of "Rise of the Beasts." While Transformers roll out, some people just want to curl up on the couch and watch some fun robot-fighting action.