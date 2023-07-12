Where To Watch Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts At Home

The "Transformers" franchise rolled out into theaters in June 2023 with "Rise of the Beasts," and in case you missed the action on the big screen, it's now available to watch from the comfort of your home.

There's no need to get in your car to check out the latest "Transformers" offering, which takes inspiration from the "Beast Wars" cartoon. The film was released in digital HD on July 11, a little over a month since it came out in theaters and grossed just over $400 million at the box office. Fans can rent their digital copy from Prime Video or Vudu for $19.99. But you're not just getting the movie. Digital copies come with over an hour of bonus content, including extended and deleted scenes. There are also special behind-the-scenes videos like "The Battle of Ellis Island," which takes viewers behind the making of the Autobots and Terrorcons fighting at the museum early on in the film.

That's just a taste of what to expect when renting the movie digitally. For those wanting to check out "Rise of the Beasts" on streaming or purchase physical media, they'll have to wait a little longer.