The Ending Of The Mule Explained

Movies about 90-year-old drug traffickers don't come along all that often but when they do they command your attention. Particularly if it's based on a true story, and Clint Eastwood is directing and playing the lead role. Released in 2018 when Eastwood was a sprightly 88, "The Mule" sure as hell kicks like one and is anything but a lame horse. It gallops along at a breakneck pace as Earl Stone stumbles into an underground world he has no real place or business in. There are no epic car chases, legendary shootouts, death-defying escapes or Machiavellian double-crosses in "The Mule," just a lot of engaging, empathetic and understated performances that grab the viewer's attention from the first frame to the last.

On one level, "The Mule" is a movie about an everyday man who gets in over his head. But its theme of how bad choices can lead us down some seriously shady paths is universal, as is its riff on the illusory nature of age and how life can pass you by in a blink of an eye and leave you consumed by regret. "The Mule" is also a film about doing the wrong thing for the right reasons, and how it's never too late to make amends and put things right. Its ending is bittersweet and worthy of a deeper debate. So grab the reins and hold on tight as we find out exactly what the ending of "The Mule" really means.