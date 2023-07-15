Succession: What Real-Life Families Helped Inspire The Roys?

"Succession" ended its run in May of 2023, but its legacy as one of the best dramas to ever air on television is perfectly secure — especially in the wake of the 2023 Emmy nominations, where it earned a whopping 27 nominations for its fourth and final season. Creator and showrunner Jesse Armstrong, armed with one of the best casts and crews in the business, perfectly crafted a multi-layered character study focusing on the odious but darkly funny Roy family, led by patriarch Logan (Brian Cox) as he considers retirement and tries to figure out which of his children could possibly replace him as the CEO of Waystar Royco, his enormous media company.

The problem is that said children — Connor (Alan Ruck), Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Roman (Kieran Culkin) — are a bunch of absolute dolts, none of whom are capable of taking over a hot dog stand, much less a billion-dollar company. (That's precisely why Shiv's weaselly husband, Matthew Macfadyen's Tom Wamsbgans, steals the CEO gig out from under all of their noses after Logan's death.) Through its four seasons, "Succession" takes audiences through the ups and downs of wealth, privilege, and status, reminding us along the way that, yes, these are soulless, awful people who deserve very little. So which real-life families inspired Armstrong when he came up with the truly terrible Roys?