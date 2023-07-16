Steven Spielberg Finally Gets His Own Action Figure To Be Unveiled At SDCC

Just over 30 years after dinosaurs stomped their way across the big screen in the classic action movie blockbuster "Jurassic Park," the creative genius behind the film is finally being commemorated for his work with his own action figure.

Mattel told IGN that the toymaker is producing a 3 and 3/4-inch action figure of Steven Spielberg based on the director's on-set appearance while making "Jurassic Park" as part of an exclusive playset to be sold at the 2023 San Diego Comic Con.

"We're always looking at new ways to bring the films to life and SDCC gives us the ability to bring more out of the box offerings to life," Mattel's VP and Global Head of Action Figures PJ Lewis told IGN. "To celebrate the 30th, we wanted to honor the visionary that brought Jurassic Park to the big screen. Spielberg is a legend and we've never seen an action figure of him before, and he is just as much a part of the legacy as the dinosaurs and characters in the film. The team created the first-ever action figure of Steven Spielberg based on a behind the scenes photo from filming Jurassic Park."

Mattel released several photos of the Spielberg figure, where the filmmaker is wearing blue jeans, a white T-shirt with dinosaur deco, a baseball cap, and removable sunglasses. The figure is packaged in a box that functions like a "Jurassic Park" film clapboard, which also includes a director's chair, a movie camera and a Dilophosaurus dinosaur on a stand.