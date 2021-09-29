The Surprise Member Of The Star Wars Universe Getting Their Own Action Figure

"Star Wars" forever changed Hollywood in several different ways after its blockbuster release on May 25, 1977, especially the method of how movies are marketed. One of the revolutionary ways the franchise got — and continues to get — word out about its films and TV series is through its line of action figures. Simply put, the figures allow dreaming youngsters and nostalgic adult fans to relive their favorite moments of writer-director George Lucas' sprawling space opera in the comforts of their own homes.

First produced by Cincinnati-based toymaker Kenner and now through Rhode Island toy giant Hasbro, the "Star Wars" action figure line has grown considerably over the past four decades. Originating as a series of basic 3¾" playthings with five points of articulation for the original trilogy, the figures have advanced in sophistication in the ensuing years. Today, the figures not only come with multiple points of articulation, but advanced face-printing technology has allowed Hasbro to stunningly recreate the visages of such iconic "Star Wars" characters as Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Han Solo (Harrison Ford), and Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher).

Of course, "Star Wars" has produced its share of legendary masked characters, too, throughout the film and television saga, as multiple versions of Darth Vader and his Stormtroopers have been immortalized in plastic. And, as we've learned throughout the saga, those masks are definitely removable. Hiding under one of those masks is an upcoming action figure of the "Star Wars" creator himself.