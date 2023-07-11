Robin And Captain Boomerang's Surprisingly Dark History Explained

In "Identity Crisis" (by Brad Meltzer, Rags Morales, Mike Bair, Alex Sinclair, and Kenny Lopez), DC Comics dealt with the shocking murder of Sue Dibny, the wife of the stretchable Justice Leaguer known as Elongated Man. As the DCU's biggest heroes started losing trust in one another over questions of who was responsible for the murder, Tim Drake's life would be forever changed. In the event's fifth issue, Tim's father, Jack, is being protected by his son until Robin, at his father's urging, leaves Jack alone in order to go help his fellow heroes try to find out who killed Dibny.

After Robin leaves, his father finds a box with a gun and the message "protect yourself" inside. Almost immediately, Jack is attacked by Captain Boomerang, who has been hired by the story's murderer, the Atom's ex-wife, Jean Loring. Jack fires off several shots, hitting the villain in the chest. However, before he dies, Boomerang throws one of his weapons directly at Jack, killing him. Batman and Tim arrive at the scene too late to save Jack, leaving the Dark Knight powerless to do anything other than console Robin as the realization dawns that his protégé just experienced a traumatic event similar to when Bruce Wayne watched his own parents die.

Jack's death not only impacted Tim and the superhero community, who were then living in fear of their loved ones being next to die — Captain Boomerang's death led to the villain's son, Owen Mercer, taking up the mantle of his father. This was a short-lived development, however, as Harkness' death was reversed five years later during DC Comics' "Blackest Night" event, where Owen was killed and the first Captain Boomerang returned to the living, reassuming the role he originated.