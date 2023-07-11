Zatanna's Origin Has A Tragic Doom Patrol Connection Everyone Forgot About

Contains spoilers for "Knight Terrors: Zatanna" #1

While at first glance, Zatanna and the Doom Patrol might not seem connected, DC Comics is reminding readers that one of the magical hero's most tragic moments is linked to the oddball group of heroes.

In the current "Knight Terrors" event at DC Comics, a new villain, Insomnia, has caused a universe-wide slumber with his search for the Nightmare Stone. Insomnia has forced heroes and villains to confront their darkest and most traumatic nightmares, bringing key moments from their past that have haunted them to life. While Zatanna watches her fellow heroes fall asleep, the powerful magic user is able to use her powers to stay awake. When she's overpowered by evil forces working for Insomnia, she casts a spell to bring her a champion. However, instead of getting one of the heavier hitters in the DC Universe, she brings Robotman of the Doom Patrol to the fight.

While Zatanna isn't super impressed with Robotman, she does share with him that they have a surprise connection despite never really encountering each other: A member of the Doom Patrol was present at the séance that killed her father, Zatara.