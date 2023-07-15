Who Was The Killer In Scream 6 (And Who Exactly Killed Whom)?

"Scream 6" treats fans to a bloodbath of kills with a surprising number of killers. The end is one of the series' most daring reveals and even pays homage to the original sequel, "Scream 2." In the brutal and unforgettable installment, the sixth entry offers up an impressive number of slayings by some of the most unlikely suspects.

One of the most unique elements of "Scream 6" is that it's the first film to feature three killers, even members of the same psychotic family. This drives the theme of revenge that prompts the killing spree and gifts fans with some of the most memorable deaths in the series. In the very end, after cycling through all the likely candidates, including returning fan-favorite Kirby Reed (Hayden Panettiere), the Bailey family is revealed to be the trio of Ghostface killers.

Their thirst for vengeance is a direct consequence of Richie's (Jack Quaid) Ghostface escapade, where he teams up with Amber (Mikey Madison) in the preceding fifth film, "Scream (2022)." Both were ultimately killed by the series' veteran final girls and newcomers Sam (Melissa Barrera) and Tara (Jenna Ortega). Richie's remaining family members then stalk the survivors in "Scream 6," who continue the Ghostface tradition of strategically killing without mercy.

With three masked killers cutting up New York City, it can be a bit much to keep track of who killed whom, so we compiled a list of the gruesome crimes from the Ghostface killers in "Scream 6."