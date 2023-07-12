Ahsoka: How Many Episodes Are In The New Star Wars Series?

With the same number of episodes as a "Mandalorian" Season, "Ahsoka" seems primed for a second season. But will it happen? That depends, but according to star Rosario Dawson, it isn't off the table. "I'm absolutely putting it out into the universe," the actor told Empire in regards to another "Ahsoka" installment. "I'm ready. I'm excited. I'm willing. I got my ice-packs ready to go for Season 2 and beyond!"

Manifestation from a lead star and an official season order are two different things, though. Ever since the disappointing release of "The Rise of Skywalker," Disney has been throwing all kinds of "Star Wars" at the Disney+ wall and seeing what sticks. "Ahsoka" has a lot of promise, with tons of fan-favorite characters returning and a veteran guide in Filoni. But the franchise's streaming era has had as many misses as hits, so there's no telling what the future could hold until "Ahsoka" actually comes out.

Another factor in the series' potential renewal is the impending "Star Wars" movie also being directed by Filoni. The as-yet-untitled project is meant to be a big-screen climax for the "Mandalorian" era, bringing together characters and arcs from that show, "The Book of Boba Fett," "Ahsoka," and "Skeleton Crew." It's likely that Grand Admiral Thrawn, the Lars Mikkelsen villain returning in "Ahsoka," will be the big bad of the film, and it's questionable how much room there will be for an "Ahsoka" Season 2 before the movie ramps up production.