Ahsoka: How Many Episodes Are In The New Star Wars Series?
Since making the jump from the big screen to Disney+, "Star Wars" has experimented with a variety of formats. From animated short-form miniseries like "Tales of the Jedi" and anthology shows like "Star Wars: Visions" to full-blown prestige dramas like "Andor," Lucasfilm has tried everything and then some in the transition to serialized storytelling. The upcoming "Ahsoka" series is set to be one of Disney's biggest "Star Wars" projects yet, but how many episodes of "Ahsoka" are there?
Like each season of "The Mandalorian," "Ahsoka" Season 1 will consist of eight episodes. All eight are being written by Dave Filoni, the mastermind behind "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" and "Star Wars Rebels," both of which feature Ahsoka and supporting characters like Sabine Wren and Hera Syndulla. Filoni also directed several of the episodes, alongside guest directors like Rick Famuyiwa, Geeta Patel, Peter Ramsey, and Steph Green. There's a lot of past "Star Wars" experience spread across that team, with a number of folks having previously worked on "The Mandalorian" and "The Book of Boba Fett." Hopefully, that means a strong debut for "Ahsoka."
Will Ahsoka get a Season 2 on Disney+?
With the same number of episodes as a "Mandalorian" Season, "Ahsoka" seems primed for a second season. But will it happen? That depends, but according to star Rosario Dawson, it isn't off the table. "I'm absolutely putting it out into the universe," the actor told Empire in regards to another "Ahsoka" installment. "I'm ready. I'm excited. I'm willing. I got my ice-packs ready to go for Season 2 and beyond!"
Manifestation from a lead star and an official season order are two different things, though. Ever since the disappointing release of "The Rise of Skywalker," Disney has been throwing all kinds of "Star Wars" at the Disney+ wall and seeing what sticks. "Ahsoka" has a lot of promise, with tons of fan-favorite characters returning and a veteran guide in Filoni. But the franchise's streaming era has had as many misses as hits, so there's no telling what the future could hold until "Ahsoka" actually comes out.
Another factor in the series' potential renewal is the impending "Star Wars" movie also being directed by Filoni. The as-yet-untitled project is meant to be a big-screen climax for the "Mandalorian" era, bringing together characters and arcs from that show, "The Book of Boba Fett," "Ahsoka," and "Skeleton Crew." It's likely that Grand Admiral Thrawn, the Lars Mikkelsen villain returning in "Ahsoka," will be the big bad of the film, and it's questionable how much room there will be for an "Ahsoka" Season 2 before the movie ramps up production.
When does Ahsoka take place in the Star Wars timeline?
With just eight episodes confirmed so far, "Ahsoka" looks to be a relatively focused story. As revealed by the trailers, the eponymous former Jedi returns to action to battle Thrawn and save Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi), crossing lightsabers with a pair of new dark side Force users along the way. The story will kick off after Ahsoka's appearances in "The Mandalorian" and "The Book of Boba Fett," setting it about a decade after the Battle of Yavin and five or six years after "Return of the Jedi."
However, even within its relatively tight frame, the show also has the potential to jump around the timeline a bit. We still don't know where Ahsoka is during the events of the original "Star Wars" trilogy, and her "Rebels" arc ends with her exploring the "World Between Worlds" — a mystical realm where travelers can jump through time.
Clone Wars flashbacks, original trilogy stories, and glimpses into the future are all possible. And with Filoni's big finale movie lurking on the horizon, we'll surely get some setups for what's to come down the line. For now, fans can look forward to the eight confirmed episodes of "Ahsoka," which will kick off with a two-part premiere on Disney+ on August 23, 2023.