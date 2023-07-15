Which Boat Sank On The Deadliest Catch? There's Actually Been More Than One

"Deadliest Catch" is a series that tragically lives up to its name. Commercial fishing is a perilous industry, with a fatality rate 40 times higher than the national average. That said, most tragedies that befall "Deadliest Catch" cast members aren't explicitly related to fishing, with drug overdoses and, in the case of Captain Phil Harris, a stroke claiming crew members' lives.

A pall of potential disaster hangs over "Deadliest Catch," and the series has twice captured instances of fishing vessels sinking in the Bering Sea. In one 2017 episode, the series documented the tragic sinking of the S/V Destination near St. George Island, Alaska, in which all six crew members aboard perished: Captain Jeff Hathaway, Darri Seibold, Kai Hamik, Larry O'Grady, Raymond Vincler, and Charles G. Jones.

According to the Anchorage Daily News, the ship was weighed down by icy sea spray, making it "disastrously top-heavy" as it succumbed to ice build-up. A Coast Guard analysis later determined that the Destination didn't meet the proper stability standards.

In 2020, disaster struck again when another ship — the Scandies Rose — sank on "Deadliest Catch." Two crew members were recovered, while the other five didn't survive the ordeal. Like the Destination, ice accumulation was partly the culprit.