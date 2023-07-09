Deadliest Catch: Some Fans Believe Captain Phil's Tragic Death Was The Show's Turning Point

Discovery's "Deadliest Catch" may have 19 seasons and counting under its belt, but some fans believe the show experiences a major turning point in Season 6, which aired in 2010. From the series premiere in 2005, audiences always get to know a bit about the captains and deckhands, but never anything too personal. Largely, it's all about the dangers of the Bering Sea and filling the pots.

That drastically changes in the last few episodes of Season 6, when F/V Cornelia Marie Captain Phil Harris' emotional last days are chronicled for the world to see. After suffering a stroke off-camera, Harris awakens from a medically-induced coma. As shown on "Deadliest Catch," he's able to spend some time with his sons — Jake and Josh Harris — before passing away on February 9, 2010.

On Reddit, when asked by u/megadeltasniper to name the peak of "Deadliest Catch," u/bceagle responded, "Phil's death might have been a turning point. The 2 episodes concerning his death broke ratings records. I think that's when DC [Discovery Channel] pointed away from fishing and went to the soap opera approach." U/TruthBomb2112 added, "I don't disagree. It was riveting but it was also real. That's what made it great for TV."