Ahsoka Trailer Teases A Rebellious Alliance, Thrawn's Revenge, & More

The official "Ahsoka" trailer offers a good look at all the main players in the series, which is a great thing since so many of them are popular "Legends" figures who follow the titular character's transition into live-action land. Mandalorian wild card Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Twi'lek revolutionary Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) both receive plenty of screen time in the trailer, and we finally get a good look at the show's antagonist — none other than the blue-skinned Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) himself. Like Thrawn, Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) has also survived his trip to the Unknown Regions, and appears in "Ahsoka." Even the ancient teacher droid Huyang (David Tennant) makes an appearance.

Apart from this group of old favorites, the trailer also focuses on dangerous Force users Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson in his last TV role before his death) and Shin (Ivanna Sakhno), who seem to be in on Thrawn's apparent plan to become the heir of the Empire. We meet them — as well as other characters, including Captain Enoch (Wes Chatham) and a certain Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) — when "Ahsoka" arrives with a two-episode premiere on August 23. Judging by the trailer, this should be one of the wilder adventures the "Star Wars" universe has given fans.