Who Plays Lea Dilallo On The Good Doctor?

As Lea Dilallo's story continues to expand on "The Good Doctor," Paige Spara continues to showcase her almost uncanny ability to navigate the drama, comedy, and romance inherent to her role with equal impact. Given the way the Murphy family is expanding, those opportunities will likely continue to present themselves to Spara on "The Good Doctor." The same is no doubt true for any other professional endeavors.

Per the actor's IMDb page, however, it seems Spara may be keeping her professional slate clear to focus on Lea's journey. If you do take a peek at Spara's resume, you'll likely be surprised to see a few impressive titles spotting the young actor's oeuvre, including a starring role on the short-lived 2015 ABC Family sitcom "Kevin from Work." That series found "Schitt's Creek" star Noah Reid portraying Kevin, a man who, after accepting a job overseas, confesses his love for longtime co-worker Audrey, with Spara playing the role of Audrey in all 10 episodes of the show before its untimely cancellation.

The actor followed that gig by booking a small role as a bartender in the 2017 Reese Witherspoon comedy "Home Again." And amid her "The Good Doctor" tenure, she still found time to appear opposite Tommy Dewey and Minka Kelly in the 2020 indie "She's in Portland." With "The Good Doctor" continuing to raise Spara's profile in Hollywood circles, it's safe to assume the roles will only get bigger in the foreseeable future.