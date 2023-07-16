How The Good Doctor's Paige Spara Landed The Role ... From Her Childhood Bathroom?

Though "The Good Doctor" has seen itself as the target of plenty of memes over the last little while, that hasn't done anything to diminish the show's popularity. The medical drama remains consistently among the most-watched shows on ABC, even after being on the air for six seasons and over 100 episodes.

While the show is named for autistic surgeon Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), there's another character who has been with the show since Season 1. Lea Dilallo (Paige Spara) joined "The Good Doctor" midway through Season 1 and has been a part of the series ever since, eventually becoming Shaun's roommate, love interest, and wife over the course of the show.

However, to hear it from Spara, she almost didn't even bother auditioning for the longtime role. In fact, part of why she was so hesitant to send in an audition tape in the first place was that Spara was visiting her parents. Still, she managed to make an audition for "The Good Doctor" work from the bathroom of her childhood home. "I had to set it up in our bathroom because it was the only room during that hour of the day that had enough light," the actor told Trib Live.