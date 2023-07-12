Tom Holland Loves Filmmaking But Hates Hollywood's Price Of Addiction, Anxiety, & Fame

It's not exactly a secret that Hollywood can be a tough place to exist peacefully. Behind the glitz and the glamour, some people really struggle in the spotlight — and "Spider-Man" star Tom Holland just opened up about his own feelings towards Hollywood and the entertainment industry at large.

Speaking to Jay Shetty on the "On Purpose" podcast, Holland said that while he loves filmmaking, Hollywood isn't really his thing. "Look, I really am a massive fan of making movies, but I really do not like Hollywood; it is not for me," Holland told Shetty. "The business really scares me. I understand that I'm a part of that business, and I enjoy my kind of interactions with it."

"But that said, I am always looking for ways to kind of remove myself from it, to kind of just live as normal a life as possible," Holland said, also noting that even appearing on a podcast like "On Purpose" is an unusual move for him. Overall, Holland's fear seems to be losing the essence of who he truly is to the fame monster, as he said he's seen friends and colleagues fall prey to this exact thing. "I definitely think it has been an ongoing thought, which is don't lose yourself," Holland said. "I've seen so many people come before me and lose themselves, and I've had friends that I've grown up with that aren't friends of mine anymore, because they've lost themselves to this business."