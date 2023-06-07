Tom Holland Is Taking A Break From Acting After Difficult Filming Experience

For several years now, Tom Holland has sat at the forefront of the Hollywood scene. Following in the footsteps of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, he's most notably won audiences over worldwide with his portrayal of Spider-Man. During his Marvel Cinematic Universe tenure, he's also taken on roles in films such as "Cherry," "Uncharted," and more. Most recently, he starred in Akiva Goldsman and Todd Graff's psychological thriller series "The Crowded Room" for Apple TV+ — a creative endeavor that has seemingly led to Holland taking an extended break from acting.

Speaking with Extra, Holland shared that in the wake of "The Crowded Room," he plans to take some well-deserved time off. "I'm now taking a year off, and, you know, that is a result of how difficult this show was," he explained during the interview. The series focuses on a troubled young man named Danny (Holland), who ends up in police custody following a shooting in New York City's Rockefeller Center in 1979. As the story progresses, the investigators get an informative yet harrowing glimpse into Danny's psyche and personal life, shedding light on why he committed such an act.

Later in the interview, Holland expresses his excitement to see "The Crowded Room" in its entirety and hopes that his hard work and the efforts of everyone else involved with the show weren't in vain. Sadly, most critics agree that the production doesn't quite live up to expectations.