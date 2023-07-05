Secret Invasion Episode 3 & Extremis: How Does Gravik Heal Himself?

Contains spoilers for "Secret Invasion" Episode 3, "Betrayed"

Kingsley Ben-Adir's Gravik just got a significant upgrade in the latest episode of "Secret Invasion," and it's a shame Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) didn't stick around to see it. During their private meeting, in which one of the few Skrulls on Nick Fury's (Samuel L. Jackson) side is totally outnumbered, Gravik continues to antagonize Talos by mentioning his daughter, G'iah (Emilia Clarke). Their close encounter ends with the human sympathizer stabbing Gravik through the hand and then storming out.

What the former savior of the Skrulls didn't see was that the brutal attack had no effect on the young revolutionary. After just a wave of his hand, Gravik's injury heals instantly, courtesy of his recent enhancement, which could be the first of many. This new power, previously a trait of the former Mandarin imposter Aldrich Killian (Guy Pearce), was hinted at in the previous episode. It also marks the start of Gravik becoming an even greater threat than he already is. So, how will Extremis change the playing field, and what should Fury and Talos be prepared for as the war for humanity rages on? Well, if the last time it was present proved anything, absolutely nothing good.