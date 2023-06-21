Secret Invasion: Kingsley Ben-Adir Crafted Gravik To Be A Realistic Villain - Exclusive Interview

How does it feel to be officially part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

It feels great.

Were you a fan before this?

I'd seen some stuff. I'd watched a bunch of the shows, and I caught up on some of the movies once I got the gig.

There's a lot to go through.

There's a bit!

Talk to me about preparing for and getting into the role of Gravik. What was your vision for him?

My vision was trying to build a character who, in a way, felt like they supported the tone and the style of the show — a character that felt dark and real, and whose motivations were coming from a real place. It was trying to tune into that in the most real way possible, trying to build as much tension as possible through the dynamic between him and Nick [Fury], and him and Talos, and leaning into the history.