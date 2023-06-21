Secret Invasion: Kingsley Ben-Adir Crafted Gravik To Be A Realistic Villain - Exclusive Interview
Kingsley Ben-Adir is no stranger to high-profile projects, having appeared in "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword," "Peaky Blinders," and "Noelle," just to name a few. Now, Ben-Adir is taking his career in a fresh direction as one of the newest members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the new Disney+ series "Secret Invasion," which continues the story of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) after disappearing in the Blip, Ben-Adir portrays antagonist Gravik — a Skrull who is hell-bent on taking over the planet Earth.
"Secret Invasion," the events of which take place in the present day, marks Fury's first encounter with the shape-shifting species since "Captain Marvel." However, he's now learning that not every Skrull craves world peace like Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) and his family. In an exclusive interview with Looper, Ben-Adir shared details on what it was like personifying this sinister yet realistic villain, what fans can expect from the show's deep-dive into Fury's backstory, and more.
Joining the MCU
How does it feel to be officially part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe?
It feels great.
Were you a fan before this?
I'd seen some stuff. I'd watched a bunch of the shows, and I caught up on some of the movies once I got the gig.
There's a lot to go through.
There's a bit!
Talk to me about preparing for and getting into the role of Gravik. What was your vision for him?
My vision was trying to build a character who, in a way, felt like they supported the tone and the style of the show — a character that felt dark and real, and whose motivations were coming from a real place. It was trying to tune into that in the most real way possible, trying to build as much tension as possible through the dynamic between him and Nick [Fury], and him and Talos, and leaning into the history.
An alien transformation
Going off of that, in the first two episodes, you don't look like a Skrull. You look like yourself. Was it hard to portray a different species while looking human?
Not really. I didn't think too much about the alien side of things. I was trying to find the things that feel relatable on a human level and the human emotions. I didn't struggle with the alien aspect, apart from the couple of times I had to put on the green mask.
Is there anything you can share about the physical transformation into a Skrull?
It takes a really long time. It was pain-free. I didn't have to do it too often. I did feel like, "God, some people have to do this every day for months and months and months," but I guess you get used to it.
Is that all makeup? Is there CGI or anything?
A bit of both.
Getting to know Nick Fury on a deeper level
There are so many options for things to watch on so many different streaming platforms. In your opinion, what sets this show apart from the rest?
Well, for the Marvel brand, it's going to be different from anything they've seen before in terms of the style of the show. You spend a lot of time with Nick Fury, and you get to know more about him, his personal life, and his backstory, and you get to see all his relationships with lots of different characters. For Marvel fans, you learn a lot about him. It has given Sam [Jackson] and his role a great platform to understand more.
Is there anything else you can share before the show comes out about why people should watch it?
Just that I hope you enjoy it and tune in on the 21st of June when it comes out.
"Secret Invasion" is now available for streaming on Disney+.
This interview has been edited for clarity.