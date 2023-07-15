Did Han Solo Dream The Indiana Jones Movies? Star Wars' Wildest Theory Explained

George Lucas probably didn't invent the Easter egg, but he may have created some of the first and most famous ones. There are numerous Easter eggs in the "Indiana Jones" franchise that "Star Wars" fans have been talking about for decades. C-3PO and R2-D3 are scratched into an Egyptian column, and a bar is named after Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness). There are also a few "Indiana Jones" Easter eggs in the "Star Wars" franchise as well. But according to a wild theory, these references are more than just Easter eggs but indicative of something even deeper.

The TikTok of self-professed movie detective Ivan Mars lays out the theory that because of all the crossover references, "Indiana Jones" is actually nothing more than a fever dream experienced by Han Solo (Harrison Ford) while he was asleep in carbonite between the end of "Star Wars: Empire Strikes Back" and "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi." Of course, the TikTok clip paints the theory as a new revelation, but in the comments, people are ridiculing the poster for just figuring something out that fans have been talking about for decades.

While there is no real confirmation of this being something the filmmakers intended, the number of Easter eggs is compelling. Of course, we as fans love to theorize these things, and this one may just connect two of the most famous and beloved franchises of the last four decades.