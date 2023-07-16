Indiana Jones' Costume Gave Harrison Ford Permanent Scars

Part of the filmmaking history of the "Indiana Jones" saga is the painful footage of watching Harrison Ford staplegun his character's famed fedora to his head to prevent the hat from flying off during the shooting of the 1981 classic "Raiders of the Lost Ark." Now, more than four decades after the release of the film, Ford is showing off some the lasting effects of his unorthodox method of keeping his hat in place.

"I still have the [scars]. See it?" Ford asks an interviewer, pointing to his hairline in a new GQ video chronicling the actor's work in the "Indiana Jones" movies. "You do what you need to do."

Ford, of course, is answering questions about all things Indy since the long-awaited fifth and final adventure in the saga, "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," arrived in theaters. During the interview, he recalled how he called into question some of the key elements that came to define the character of Indy, from his fedora and leather jacket to his whip.

Recalling Indy's costume, Ford said, "It was presented to me as an aspect of character in the first film. My questions about it were many. 'Why am I wearing a leather jacket in the jungle? Isn't it hot here? Why am I carrying a whip? What am I going to do with a f***ing whip? I'm going to whip people?'"

Ford did understand, however, the meaning of the hat, explaining, "It's an evocation of a time period ... a reflection of movies past." Not surprisingly, Indy's fedora, leather jacket, and whip remained with the actor throughout the saga and in "The Dial of Destiny," a movie, fittingly, about the passage of time.