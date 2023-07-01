Indiana Jones 5's Prank Ended With Harrison Ford Wearing A Phoebe Waller-Bridge Mask

Apparently, Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge each concocted some pretty elaborate pranks to pull on each other during the filming of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny."

Among the more memorable pranks, Waller-Bridge told Entertainment Weekly, was the crafty usage of masks resembling her and Ford meant to be worn by their respective stunt doubles on the film. Waller-Bridge told the publication that for her part, she slipped on a mask of a younger Ford — made for his flashback scene's double — and hid in his set trailer to startle the film legend.

"It scared the crap out of him, actually," the "Fleabag" star told EW. "Even though that 'actually' is only represented by him blinking three times and saying, 'Get the hell out of my trailer.'"

Since "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" is the last film in the action-adventure film saga, Ford apparently wasn't about to let Waller-Bridge's prank slide without some sort of retaliation. According to EW, Ford slipped on a mask made for Waller-Bridge's stunt double about 20 minutes later and even tied his shirt to look like her character's outfit.

Recalling how he snuck up on Waller-Bridge in the guise of her character to return the favor, Ford told EW, "I didn't think of it as a 'prank.' But yes, I mean, we spent a lot of time fooling around."