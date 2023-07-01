Indiana Jones 5's Prank Ended With Harrison Ford Wearing A Phoebe Waller-Bridge Mask
Apparently, Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge each concocted some pretty elaborate pranks to pull on each other during the filming of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny."
Among the more memorable pranks, Waller-Bridge told Entertainment Weekly, was the crafty usage of masks resembling her and Ford meant to be worn by their respective stunt doubles on the film. Waller-Bridge told the publication that for her part, she slipped on a mask of a younger Ford — made for his flashback scene's double — and hid in his set trailer to startle the film legend.
"It scared the crap out of him, actually," the "Fleabag" star told EW. "Even though that 'actually' is only represented by him blinking three times and saying, 'Get the hell out of my trailer.'"
Since "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" is the last film in the action-adventure film saga, Ford apparently wasn't about to let Waller-Bridge's prank slide without some sort of retaliation. According to EW, Ford slipped on a mask made for Waller-Bridge's stunt double about 20 minutes later and even tied his shirt to look like her character's outfit.
Recalling how he snuck up on Waller-Bridge in the guise of her character to return the favor, Ford told EW, "I didn't think of it as a 'prank.' But yes, I mean, we spent a lot of time fooling around."
Waller-Bridge was thrilled that Ford was professional yet lighthearted
"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" finds Indiana (Harrison Ford) a broken man suffering from personal setbacks in his life who is also on the verge of retirement from his days as an archaeology professor. Phoebe Waller-Bridge plays Indiana's goddaughter, Helena Shaw, who shows up on his last day on the job with a tantalizing proposition: To go on one more grand adventure to find Archimedes' Antikythera. Also known as the Dial of Destiny, the device — according to legend — can help open time portals to the past.
Waller-Bridge told EW that Ford takes his work very seriously, but his sense of professionalism also allowed for ample time to pull "lots of pranks."
"From the moment we met, it was s***head's all round. We were taking the piss out of each other all the time, and having a lot of fun," Waller-Bridge recalled for the publication. "The most extraordinary thing about working with Harrison is that you're definitely at work — in that his work ethic is so on point, and his discipline is so extraordinary — but because he's that specific and the foundation of the work is really strong, the rest of it can be really fun."
Despite the fun and games, Waller-Bridge never lost sight of the big picture. "Every now and again when there was a scene with a whip and the guns, or when Harrison first wore the outfit on set, you just got chills," she told EW. "There was a great reverence for the franchise, especially for Harrison, and the atmosphere was thick with that all the time."
"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" is playing in theaters.