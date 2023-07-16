The Bear: Will Poulter Wants This EGOT Winner To Appear In Season 3 (& Now So Do We)

Season 2 of "The Bear" is an embarrassment of riches when it comes to guest stars. By now, the secret's out; everyone from Oscar winners Olivia Colman and Jamie Lee Curtis to "Community" favorite Gillian Jacobs to stand-up comedian John Mulaney was on hand to guest star in the sophomore season of the critically acclaimed restaurant drama. Will Poulter, fresh off his turn in "Guardians of the Galaxy 3" as Adam Warlock, was also there, playing Luca, a Copenhagen-based pastry chef who serves as a mentor to Chicago's own Marcus (Lionel Boyce).

Whether or not Poulter returns in future seasons of "The Bear" remains to be seen, but for his part, Poulter already has a great idea about who should show up next. In an interview with The Daily Beast about his Season 2 appearance, Poulter was asked about who he would want to see appear on "The Bear," and he had an immediate answer. "Viola Davis as a head chef of an unbelievable place would be really incredible," Poulter said. "If I could work for Viola Davis in a restaurant, that would be my dream."

This is a pretty great answer; as of February 2023, Viola Davis is officially the eighteenth person in entertainment history to win an EGOT, meaning she's won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony (all in competitive races). Sure, Davis is in demand... but "The Bear" got Colamn and Curtis on board. Could Davis be far behind?