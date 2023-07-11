What Caused Tom Cruise To Cut Content From The Mission: Impossible 7 Script?

There's no question that Tom Cruise is Hollywood's last great action star, stemming, of course, from his death-defying stunts in the "Mission: Impossible" film series and the 2022 mega-hit, "Top Gun: Maverick."

But as Cruise's "M:I" colleagues have discovered over the course of working with him over the course of the blockbuster film series, the actor-producer's stunt work is only one of his concerns. In fact, Cruise takes every aspect of the film into account, including the customers who are paying to see it.

As such, Cruise took the initiative with the latest "M:I" installment, "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1," to cut specific content from the film over his concerns about how well it would play with its prospective audiences. In an interview with The Times in the U.K., Cruise's "Dead Reckoning Part 1" co-star Hayley Atwell said since the actor-filmmaker doesn't want moviegoers to feel like the movie is talking down to them, he'll take the appropriate action to prevent that from ever happening.

"He doesn't want to make movies now to punish an audience," Atwell told The Times. "He doesn't want films with the message that if you do not understand this, you're not smart... I can tell when I watch some movies that the director has made it for themselves. I don't feel involved, or I think, 'Am I stupid?' Tom's not a snob."

Citing an example, Atwell told The Times that during a reading of the "Dead Reckoning Part 1" script, Cruise told the crew that he didn't get a particular line. So, since Cruise didn't understand the line, he felt the audience wouldn't get it either and it was cut from the movie.